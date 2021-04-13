Tarrant County COVID-19 trends continue steady, slower pace over past month

Tarrant County reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported three COVID-19 deaths and 191 new cases on Tuesday.

Since reporting 11 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the county has reported a combined nine deaths over the following four days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All three had underlying heath conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 253,402 COVID-19 cases, including 3,360 deaths and an estimated 245,782 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 152. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 3% from 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,514 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.40% from 3.38% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 73% from 78% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 380 to 1,289. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 82% from 84% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 16 to 193. Patients are using 25% of the 775 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 6% from 7% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 13:

Fort Worth, 1,371

Arlington, 656

Mansfield, 134

North Richland Hills, 116

Bedford, 102

Hurst, 87

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 69

Haltom City, 68

Grapevine, 67

Keller, 65

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Benbrook, 57

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 34

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Forest Hill, 29

Southlake, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 13

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

