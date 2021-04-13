Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends continue steady, slower pace over past month
Tarrant County reported three COVID-19 deaths and 191 new cases on Tuesday.
Since reporting 11 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the county has reported a combined nine deaths over the following four days.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All three had underlying heath conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 253,402 COVID-19 cases, including 3,360 deaths and an estimated 245,782 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 152. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 3% from 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,514 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.40% from 3.38% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 73% from 78% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 380 to 1,289. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 82% from 84% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 16 to 193. Patients are using 25% of the 775 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 6% from 7% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 13:
- Fort Worth, 1,371
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 134
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 69
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
