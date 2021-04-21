Texas A&M researchers identify new ‘longer-lasting’ COVID-19 variant in student

Texas A&M researchers identified a new COVID-19 strain in a saliva sample from a student in early March. AP

A new COVID-19 variant has been identified in Texas.

Texas A&M scientists identified the variant in a student at the university’s Global Health Research Complex.

The variant is called BV-1 for its Brazos Valley origin. It was found in a saliva sample of an A&M student in early March, according to the school’s press release.

“We do not at present know the full significance of this variant, but it has a combination of mutations similar to other internationally notifiable variants of concern,” Global Health Research Complex Chief Virologist Ben Neuman said in the release. “This variant combines genetic markers separately associated with rapid spread, severe disease and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.”

The variant was detected on March 5 and was confirmed later at a federally regulated lab. The student tested positive a second time on March 25 before testing negative April 9. The student experienced only “mild cold-like” symptoms. The length of positive tests, researchers said, indicates a longer-lasting infection among young adults. No other positive tests for the variant have been reported.

“Sequencing helps to provide an early warning system for new variants,” Neuman said. “Though we may not yet understand the full significance of BV-1, the variant highlights an ongoing need for rigorous surveillance and genomic testing, including among young adults with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.”

The variant is related to the UK B.1.1.7 variant, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now the “most common lineage circulating in the U.S.”

The student lives off-campus but is involved in on-campus organizations, according to A&M. The university said it will closely monitor for cases.