Tarrant offering no appointment COVID-19 vaccines until 5 p.m. today in mid-cities

A woman poses with her vaccination card after getting her second Moderna COVID-19 shot earlier this week in in Pasadena, Texas. Tarrant County is offering no appointment vaccinations at the Hurst Conference Center until 5 p.m. Friday. AP

Tarrant County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine today at the Hurst Conference Center until 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary and vaccines are available for the first 1,000 people between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Hurst Conference Center is located at 1601 Campus Drive.

The vaccine is available for anyone 16 or older. You must bring a form of identification that shows your date of birth and your insurance card if available. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.