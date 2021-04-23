Coronavirus
Tarrant offering no appointment COVID-19 vaccines until 5 p.m. today in mid-cities
Tarrant County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine today at the Hurst Conference Center until 5 p.m.
No appointment is necessary and vaccines are available for the first 1,000 people between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Hurst Conference Center is located at 1601 Campus Drive.
The vaccine is available for anyone 16 or older. You must bring a form of identification that shows your date of birth and your insurance card if available. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Comments