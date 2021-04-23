Coronavirus

Tarrant offering no appointment COVID-19 vaccines until 5 p.m. today in mid-cities

A woman poses with her vaccination card after getting her second Moderna COVID-19 shot earlier this week in in Pasadena, Texas. Tarrant County is offering no appointment vaccinations at the Hurst Conference Center until 5 p.m. Friday.
A woman poses with her vaccination card after getting her second Moderna COVID-19 shot earlier this week in in Pasadena, Texas. Tarrant County is offering no appointment vaccinations at the Hurst Conference Center until 5 p.m. Friday. David J. Phillip AP

Tarrant County Public Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine today at the Hurst Conference Center until 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary and vaccines are available for the first 1,000 people between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Hurst Conference Center is located at 1601 Campus Drive.

The vaccine is available for anyone 16 or older. You must bring a form of identification that shows your date of birth and your insurance card if available. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service