Tarrant County reports two novel coronavirus deaths; men from Fort Worth in 50s, 60s

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported the COVID-19 deaths of two people and 236 new coronavirus cases.

The authorities have reported a total of 254,424 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County. They have included 3,373 deaths and an estimated 246,668 recoveries.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported on Saturday were a man from Fort Worth in his 60s and a man from Fort Worth in his 50s.

Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.