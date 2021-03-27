Tarrant County reaches 250,000 total coronavirus cases; 7 deaths reported on Saturday

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported the COVID-19 deaths of seven people and 172 new coronavirus cases.

The authorities have reported a total of 250,093 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County. They have included 3,265 deaths and an estimated 241,234 recoveries.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported on Saturday were:

A woman from Arlington who was older than 90, two women from Fort Worth in their 80s, a woman from White Settlement in her 70s, a woman from Grapevine in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s and a man from Arlington in his 60s.

Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

