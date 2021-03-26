Tarrant County adds 18 previously unreported coronavirus deaths, 100 new COVID cases

Tarrant County on Friday added 18 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 100 new cases.

The deaths include five from February and 13 in March.

The county began in early January adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday. The reporting delays are caused in part because some patients are diagnosed at one location but die at another.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

All but four had underlying health conditions.

The dead lived in:

Euless: A man in his 60s

Fort Worth: One man who was older than 90; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 70s; a man in his 70s; two men in their 60s; a woman in her 50s; One man in his 40s

Grapevine: A man in his 70s

Hurst: A man in his 70s

Keller: A man in his 80s

Mansfield: A woman in her 70s; a man in his 70s; a woman in her 60s

Unincorporated: A man in his 70s

Watauga: A man in his 80s

White Settlement: A man in his 40s

Tarrant County has reported 249,921 COVID-19 cases, including 3,258 deaths and an estimated 240,859 recoveries.