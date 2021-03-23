Tarrant County reports four coronavirus deaths, 268 new cases Tuesday

Tarrant County reported Tuesday four new deaths and 268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing totals to 249,418 cases and 3,226 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county said the deaths include three Fort Worth men, one in his 80s, one in his 70s and one in his 40s, and a White Settlement man in his 70s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

On March 17, the last date statistics were updated, the county said 507,903 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

The highest number of confirmed cases have been in the two largest cities, Fort Worth and Arlington, with 103,690 and 41,814, respectively. Fort Worth has reported 1,317 deaths and Arlington 629.

The county has 218 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. The county reports 1,106 beds available as of Tuesday.

The county has 828 available ventilators, with 212 being used in some capacity.

The county still lists the community spread level as substantial.