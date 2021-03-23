Need a COVID vaccine? Albertsons will vaccinate people Wednesday. Here’s how to sign up

Albertsons Pharmacy has about 600 coronavirus vaccines to administer and people need to register online to receive a dose. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Albertsons Pharmacy has about 600 coronavirus vaccines to administer on Wednesday in Fort Worth.

The clinic will be by appointment only and people can sign up on the Albertson website. Vaccinations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Saint John Cathedral on 2401 East Berry St. People will need to bring a state I.D.

If people can’t register online, they can show up to the site and register.

Appointments are available for anyone who meets the state’s eligibility criteria. This includes front line health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, teachers, those 50 and older, and those 16 and older with an underlying health condition.

Church volunteers will be providing auxiliary support.