Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease; 13 deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus deaths and 143 new cases on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Bedford in his 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Bedford in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, two women from Arlington in their 60s, a man from Grapevine in his 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 40s, and a man from Watauga in his 30s.

All had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health. As of Monday, 3,222 people had died from COVID-19 in Tarrant County and an estimated 239,006 people had recovered. In total, Tarrant County has reported 249,150 coronavirus cases.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients continued to decrease in Tarrant County. COVID-19 hospitalizations accounted for 5% of the hospital beds in Tarrant County. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.