Tarrant COVID hospitalizations lowest since Sept. 20, region’s lowest since June 13

Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus deaths and 215 new cases on Thursday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s, a Haltom City man in his 50s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, a Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a man in his 80s from rural Tarrant County, two Grapevine men in their 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, and a Grapevine woman older than 90.

One of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 248,317 COVID-19 cases, including 3,160 deaths and an estimated 237,427 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased for the second consecutive day and 17th time in the past 18 days by 23 to 234. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 203 on Sept. 20. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 6% of the 3,693 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.07% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 5.03% on June 13.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 73% from 75%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 137 to 1,343. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 82% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 235. Patients are using 28% of the 826 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 18:

Fort Worth, 1,288

Arlington, 617

Mansfield, 125

North Richland Hills, 111

Bedford, 93

Hurst, 83

White Settlement, 74

Haltom City, 65

Euless, 64

Keller, 62

Grapevine, 61

Rural Tarrant County, 57

Benbrook, 54

Azle, 45

Watauga, 45

Richland Hills, 34

Grand Prairie, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 30

Southlake, 28

Forest Hill, 27

Sansom Park, 27

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 11

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Lakeside, 4

Burleson, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

