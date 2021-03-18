Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations lowest since Sept. 20, region’s lowest since June 13
Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus deaths and 215 new cases on Thursday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s, a Haltom City man in his 50s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, a Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a man in his 80s from rural Tarrant County, two Grapevine men in their 80s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 80s, and a Grapevine woman older than 90.
One of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 248,317 COVID-19 cases, including 3,160 deaths and an estimated 237,427 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased for the second consecutive day and 17th time in the past 18 days by 23 to 234. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 203 on Sept. 20. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 6% of the 3,693 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.07% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 5.03% on June 13.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 73% from 75%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 137 to 1,343. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 82% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 235. Patients are using 28% of the 826 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 18:
- Fort Worth, 1,288
- Arlington, 617
- Mansfield, 125
- North Richland Hills, 111
- Bedford, 93
Hurst, 83
White Settlement, 74
Haltom City, 65
Euless, 64
Keller, 62
Grapevine, 61
Rural Tarrant County, 57
Benbrook, 54
Azle, 45
Watauga, 45
Richland Hills, 34
Grand Prairie, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 30
Southlake, 28
Forest Hill, 27
Sansom Park, 27
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 11
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Lakeside, 4
Burleson, 3
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
