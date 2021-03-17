Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations drop again in Tarrant County; 9 deaths, 323 new cases reported

Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 323 new cases on Wednesday.
Tarrant County reported nine coronavirus deaths and 323 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Euless woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, a Hurst woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a River Oaks man in his 70s, a Hurst man and woman in their 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s and a Haltom City woman older than 90.

All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 248,102 COVID-19 cases, including 3,147 deaths and an estimated 237,213 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 13 to 257, a day after increasing for the first time since March 1. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,675 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.36% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed capacity increased to 75% from 71%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 267 to 1,480. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 31 to 245. Patients are using 31% of the 794 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 17:

