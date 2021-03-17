COVID hospitalizations drop again in Tarrant County; 9 deaths, 323 new cases reported

Tarrant County reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 323 new cases on Wednesday. Star-Telegram

Tarrant County reported nine coronavirus deaths and 323 new cases on Wednesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Euless woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, a Hurst woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a River Oaks man in his 70s, a Hurst man and woman in their 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s and a Haltom City woman older than 90.

All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 248,102 COVID-19 cases, including 3,147 deaths and an estimated 237,213 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 13 to 257, a day after increasing for the first time since March 1. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,675 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.36% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed capacity increased to 75% from 71%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 267 to 1,480. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 31 to 245. Patients are using 31% of the 794 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 17:

Fort Worth, 1,284

Arlington, 616

Mansfield, 124

North Richland Hills, 111

Bedford, 93

Hurst, 83

White Settlement, 74

Euless, 64

Haltom City, 64

Keller, 62

Grapevine, 57

Rural Tarrant County, 56

Benbrook, 54

Azle, 45

Watauga, 45

Grand Prairie, 33

Richland Hills, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 30

Southlake, 28

Forest Hill, 27

Sansom Park, 27

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 11

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Lakeside, 4

Burleson, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

