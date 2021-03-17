Coronavirus
COVID hospitalizations drop again in Tarrant County; 9 deaths, 323 new cases reported
Tarrant County reported nine coronavirus deaths and 323 new cases on Wednesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Euless woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, a Hurst woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a River Oaks man in his 70s, a Hurst man and woman in their 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s and a Haltom City woman older than 90.
All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 248,102 COVID-19 cases, including 3,147 deaths and an estimated 237,213 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 13 to 257, a day after increasing for the first time since March 1. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,675 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.36% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed capacity increased to 75% from 71%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 267 to 1,480. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 31 to 245. Patients are using 31% of the 794 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 17:
- Fort Worth, 1,284
- Arlington, 616
- Mansfield, 124
- North Richland Hills, 111
- Bedford, 93
Hurst, 83
White Settlement, 74
Euless, 64
Haltom City, 64
Keller, 62
Grapevine, 57
Rural Tarrant County, 56
Benbrook, 54
Azle, 45
Watauga, 45
Grand Prairie, 33
Richland Hills, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 30
Southlake, 28
Forest Hill, 27
Sansom Park, 27
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 11
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Lakeside, 4
Burleson, 3
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
