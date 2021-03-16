Tarrant COVID hospitalizations up for first time in 2 weeks; positive tests lowest in year

Tarrant County reported its first increase in coronavirus hospitalizations in more than two weeks on Tuesday.

The county reported 270 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, an increase of 11 patients from Monday. The last time hospitalizations increased in the county was March 1, when there were 448 hospitalized COVID patients. Until Tuesday, the number had dropped the previous 14 days.

The latest COVID positivity rate has dropped to 5%, the lowest since March 18, 2020.

The county reported six COVID-19 deaths and 230 new cases on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Hurst man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Hurst woman in her 80s.

One of the six did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 247,779 COVID-19 cases, including 3,138 deaths and an estimated 236,940 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased for the first time since March 1 to 270. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 8% of the 3,551 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 5.39% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

About 71% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 402 to 1,480. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 85% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 28 to 214. Patients are using 28% of the 854 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 5% from 6% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 16:

Fort Worth, 1,283

Arlington, 616

Mansfield, 123

North Richland Hills, 111

Bedford, 93

Hurst, 80

White Settlement, 74

Euless, 63

Haltom City, 63

Keller, 62

Grapevine, 57

Rural Tarrant County, 56

Benbrook, 54

Azle, 45

Watauga, 45

Richland Hills, 33

Saginaw, 33

Grand Prairie, 32

Crowley, 30

Southlake, 28

Forest Hill, 27

Sansom Park, 27

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 10

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Lakeside, 4

Burleson, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

