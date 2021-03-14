Tarrant sees more than 20 COVID deaths on consecutive days for first time in a month

Tarrant County reported 22 coronavirus deaths and 212 new cases on Sunday. It’s the second consecutive day the county has reported more than 20 COVID-19 deaths and first time since Feb. 11. The county reported 23 COVID deaths on Saturday.

In fact, the county has reported 20 or more COVID deaths five times since Feb. 13. This doesn’t include the county’s Friday numbers, which include previously unreported cases from the past few months. The last time the county reported 30 or more COVID deaths in a single day was on Feb. 9 when it reported 36. Since matching a single-day high with 40 deaths on Feb. 6, the average daily COVID deaths in the county had declined. Only two deaths were reported on March 10, the fewest since Dec. 6.

The latest deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 30s, a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, an Arlington woman in her 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a man in rural Tarrant County in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Grapevine woman in her 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, an Arlington man and woman in their 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Watauga woman in her 70s, a Southlake man in his 70s, a Forest Hill woman in her 80s, three Fort Worth women and two men in their 80s, and a Grand Prairie woman older than 90.

One of the 22 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 247,348 COVID-19 cases, including 3,119 deaths and an estimated 236,359 recoveries.

The county does not update hospital capacity, positive tests and other data on the weekends. Those updates will resume Monday.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

