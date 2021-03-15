Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations, ventilator use continue to decline in Tarrant County
Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus death and 323 new cases on Monday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Watauga woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Euless man in his 80s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 80s, and a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s.
One of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 247,549 COVID-19 cases, including 3,132 deaths and an estimated 236,706 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 14 to 259. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 251 on Sept. 23. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 6% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,503 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.31% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 5.13% on Sept. 19.
Hospital beds
About 76% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 42 to 1,078. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 85% from 87% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by nine to 214. Patients are using 23% of the 940 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 6% from 7% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 15:
- Fort Worth, 1,281
- Arlington, 614
- Mansfield, 123
- North Richland Hills, 111
- Bedford, 93
Hurst, 78
White Settlement, 74
Euless, 63
Haltom City, 63
Keller, 62
Grapevine, 57
Rural Tarrant County, 56
Benbrook, 54
Azle, 45
Watauga, 45
Richland Hills, 33
Saginaw, 33
Grand Prairie, 32
Crowley, 30
Southlake, 28
Forest Hill, 27
Sansom Park, 27
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 10
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Lakeside, 4
Burleson, 3
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments