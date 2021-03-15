COVID-19 hospitalizations, ventilator use continue to decline in Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 13 coronavirus death and 323 new cases on Monday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Bedford man in his 70s, a Watauga woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Euless man in his 80s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 80s, and a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s.

One of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 247,549 COVID-19 cases, including 3,132 deaths and an estimated 236,706 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased again by 14 to 259. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 251 on Sept. 23. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 6% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 7% of the 3,503 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 5.31% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 5.13% on Sept. 19.

Hospital beds

About 76% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 42 to 1,078. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 85% from 87% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by nine to 214. Patients are using 23% of the 940 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 6% from 7% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 15:

Fort Worth, 1,281

Arlington, 614

Mansfield, 123

North Richland Hills, 111

Bedford, 93

Hurst, 78

White Settlement, 74

Euless, 63

Haltom City, 63

Keller, 62

Grapevine, 57

Rural Tarrant County, 56

Benbrook, 54

Azle, 45

Watauga, 45

Richland Hills, 33

Saginaw, 33

Grand Prairie, 32

Crowley, 30

Southlake, 28

Forest Hill, 27

Sansom Park, 27

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 10

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Lakeside, 4

Burleson, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

