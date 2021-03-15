Hood County COVID-19 hospitalizations decline but 6 more deaths reported

Hood County reported six more coronavirus deaths in the past 10 days.

The county has confirmed 6,307 COVID-19 cases, including 274 active cases, and 121 deaths. There have been 128 new cases reported in March.

The COVID hospitalization rate in the Hood County region as of March 10 is down to 5.64% from 8.63% on Feb. 27.

The county reports it has tested 51,977 citizens.

Of the active cases in Hood County, only one is hospitalized.

Granbury ISD reports five active COVID cases, including four students. Tolar ISD reports three active cases (all students). Lipan ISD reports no active cases.

