Hood County health official recommends safety protocols continue despite Abbott’s order

Hood County residents should continue wearing masks and social distance, according to Dr. David Blocker of the Hood County Public Health Authority.

Blocker said the Hood County area remains under a substantial risk of COVID-19 transmission and therefore he continues to recommend social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, along with other pandemic safety protocols such as hand washing and good sanitation.

“CDC guidelines, Texas Department of State Health Services guidance, and my recommendations have not changed with Gov Abbott’s updated Executive Order GA-34 from March 3rd,” Blocker said in an email. “The U.S. and Texas remain under public health emergency orders, disaster declarations remain in effect and the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended.”

Gov. Abbott’s mask-lifting order takes effect on Wednesday, which also allows businesses to open to 100% capacity. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley immediately lifted the county’s mask mandate on March 3.

Hood County reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 107 new cases in its most recent coronavirus update last week.

Although COVID hospitalizations have dropped, Blocker said the county is still “experiencing severe cases and deaths from COVID-19 complications.”

“We still have over 150 active cases of COVID-19 in our county with dozens of new cases reported each week,” he said.

Hood County has administered more than 7,000 vaccinations, nearly 10% of the county’s residents, Blocker said.

“This is a great start, but we still have a way to go with over 30,000 Hood County residents at risk of severe complications or death from COVID-19 infection,” he said.

“I believe we are on the right track, and I support continued participation in work, school, government, church and safe return to social events with continued attention to minimum recommended health protocols to protect against COVID-19 and influenza at this time,” Blocker said.

Hood County has confirmed 6,245 coronavirus cases and 115 deaths as of Friday. There are 154 active cases in the county, including 90 confirmed in March. Of the active cases, four patients are currently hospitalized. The others have been directed to home quarantine.

Hood County reports it has tested 50,837 residents.

The hospitalization rate for Hood County’s Trauma Service Area is down to 8.63% from 11.73% on Feb. 25.