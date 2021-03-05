Coronavirus

Hood County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 107 new cases over past 8 days

Hood County reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 107 new cases in the past eight days.

The county has confirmed 6,245 coronavirus cases and 115 deaths. There are 154 active cases in the county, including 90 confirmed in March. Of the active cases, four patients are currently hospitalized. The others have been directed to home quarantine.

Hood County reports it has tested 50,837 residents.

The hospitalization rate for Hood County’s TSA region is down to 8.63% from 11.73% on Feb. 25.

Granbury ISD has seven active cases, including three students. Tolar ISD has three student active cases. Lipan ISD has no active cases.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

