Tarrant COVID hospitalizations continue falling; fewest new cases since June reported

Tarrant County reported 16 coronavirus deaths and 85 new cases on Monday.

The 85 new cases are the fewest since 88 on June 5.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 60s, a River Oaks woman in her 60s, two Arlington men and a woman in their 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Benbrook man in his 70s, a Hurst man in his 80s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Bedford man in his 80s.

All 16 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 245,385 COVID-19 cases, including 3,021 deaths and an estimated 232,028 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 58 to 342. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 330 on Oct. 4. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 7% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 10% of the 3,548 occupied beds. The 7% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 7% on Oct. 10. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 6.86% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 6.56% on Oct. 11.

Hospital beds

About 74% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 83 to 1,215. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped slightly to 87% from 88% as of Sunday. That’s the lowest since it was 87% on Nov. 11. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 11 to 255. Patients are using 31% of the 813 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 6% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 6% on May 23. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 8:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

