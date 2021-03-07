Tarrant County surpasses major COVID-19 milestone after reporting 10 more deaths

Tarrant County surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths with 10 more reported on Sunday.

The county also reported 343 new cases on Sunday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, three Fort Worth women and a man in their 70s, and three Arlington men in their 70s.

Two of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 245,300 COVID-19 cases, including 3,005 deaths and an estimated 231,342 recoveries.

The county does not update hospital capacity, positive tests and other data on the weekends. Those updates will resume Monday.

