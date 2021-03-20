Tarrant County reports 142 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 142 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths on Saturday.

The deceased included five people from Fort Worth, officials said in a news release — a woman in her 90s; two men and a woman in their 80s; and a woman in her 70s. There was also a Mansfield man in his 80s, Euless woman in her 80s, Burleson man in his 70s, Haltom City man in his 70s, Crowley man in his 60s, Arlington woman in her 60s and White Settlement man in his 50s, as well as a man and woman in their 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County.

All but two had underlying conditions, according to the release.

There have been 248,748 COVID-19 cases and 3,198 deaths in Tarrant County since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to data from the county public health department. A total of 238,132 people have recovered.

Saturday marked the 16th straight day Tarrant County has reported less than 500 new coronavirus cases.

There were 226 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, taking up about 5% of all hospital beds in the county, data shows. The data was last updated on Friday.

Hospitalizations have fallen from earlier in the week, when, on Tuesday, there were 270 hospitalized COVID patients. The last time before then hospitalizations had increased in the county was March 1.

