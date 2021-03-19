Coronavirus
Tarrant adds 24 previously unreported COVID deaths, including woman in 30s, 2 in 40s
Tarrant County added 24 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 289 new cases on Friday.
The 24 deaths include one from December, one from January, 11 from February and 11 from March.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
All but four had underlying health conditions.
Arlington, 4
Two women in their 70s
Man in his 70s
Woman older than 90
Bedford, 1
Man in his 60s
Crowley, 1
Woman in her 60s
Fort Worth, 10
Woman in her 30s
Man in his 40s
Two men in their 50s
Two women in their 60s
Two women in their 70s
Woman in her 80s
Man in his 80s
Haltom City, 1
Woman in her 40s
Keller, 1
Woman older than 90
Mansfield, 2
Woman in her 50s
Woman in her 70s
North Richland Hills, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman older than 90
Rural Tarrant County, 2
Woman in her 70s
Man in his 70s
Tarrant County has reported 248,606 COVID-19 cases, including 3,184 deaths and an estimated 237,754 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased for the 18th time in the past 19 days by eight to 226. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 203 on Sept. 20. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 6% of the 3,840 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 4.70% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 4.69% on June 8.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 77% from 73%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 199 to 1,144. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 85% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 235. Patients are using 28% of the 826 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 19:
- Fort Worth, 1,298
- Arlington, 621
- Mansfield, 127
- North Richland Hills, 113
- Bedford, 94
Hurst, 83
White Settlement, 74
Haltom City, 66
Euless, 64
Keller, 63
Grapevine, 61
Rural Tarrant County, 59
Benbrook, 54
Azle, 45
Watauga, 45
Richland Hills, 34
Grand Prairie, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 31
Southlake, 28
Forest Hill, 27
Sansom Park, 27
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 11
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Unknown, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Lakeside, 4
Burleson, 3
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
