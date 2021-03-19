Tarrant adds 24 previously unreported COVID deaths, including woman in 30s, 2 in 40s

Tarrant County added 24 previously unreported coronavirus deaths and 289 new cases on Friday.

The 24 deaths include one from December, one from January, 11 from February and 11 from March.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database each Friday in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

All but four had underlying health conditions.

Arlington, 4



Two women in their 70s



Man in his 70s



Woman older than 90



Bedford, 1



Man in his 60s



Crowley, 1



Woman in her 60s



Fort Worth, 10



Woman in her 30s



Man in his 40s



Two men in their 50s



Two women in their 60s



Two women in their 70s



Woman in her 80s



Man in his 80s



Haltom City, 1



Woman in her 40s



Keller, 1



Woman older than 90



Mansfield, 2



Woman in her 50s



Woman in her 70s



North Richland Hills, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman older than 90



Rural Tarrant County, 2



Woman in her 70s



Man in his 70s

Tarrant County has reported 248,606 COVID-19 cases, including 3,184 deaths and an estimated 237,754 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased for the 18th time in the past 19 days by eight to 226. It’s the fewest COVID hospitalizations since 203 on Sept. 20. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 6% of the 3,840 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 4.70% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 4.69% on June 8.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 77% from 73%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 199 to 1,144. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 85% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 10 to 235. Patients are using 28% of the 826 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Tuesday, it was last at 5% on March 18, 2020. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 19:

Fort Worth, 1,298

Arlington, 621

Mansfield, 127

North Richland Hills, 113

Bedford, 94

Hurst, 83

White Settlement, 74

Haltom City, 66

Euless, 64

Keller, 63

Grapevine, 61

Rural Tarrant County, 59

Benbrook, 54

Azle, 45

Watauga, 45

Richland Hills, 34

Grand Prairie, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 31

Southlake, 28

Forest Hill, 27

Sansom Park, 27

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 11

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Lakeside, 4

Burleson, 3

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

