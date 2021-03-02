Here’s how Arlington residents can get free rides to COVID vaccine sites in town

Arlington’s rideshare service is offering free round trips for people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from mass vaccination sites.

City residents with a confirmed appointment at Esports Stadium Arlington, Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium qualify for two round trips for both rounds of the vaccine beginning in March.

After receiving an appointment time, residents can fill out an online form available through the city website at www.arlingtontx.gov/via. Residents should receive a promotional code via email they can apply using the Via mobile application. Promotion codes for the offer are not automatically generated when someone receives an appointment through Tarrant County Public Health.

Via drivers will ask riders using the promotion for email or text proof of their vaccine appointment.

The city already offers free rides through Handitran, its transportation service for residents 65 and up and people with disabilities. Handitran rides can be scheduled by calling 817-459-3704. More information is available at arlingtontx.gov/handitran.

The cost of a ride through Via normally runs from $3 to $5, depending on distance. Handitran rides cost $2 and rides to and from the CentrePort train station cost $3. The rideshare service in January expanded to cover the entire city.

Trinity Metro began offering free bus and train rides to vaccination sites in February.