Tarrant County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, fewest hospitalizations since mid-October

Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 395 new cases on Monday.

The latest deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Colleyville man in his 70s, a Haltom City man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, two Arlington women in their 80s, a Fort Worth woman older than 90, and a Hurst woman older than 90.

All 10 had underlying health conditions, according to official.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 59 to 430. That’s the fewest since 419 on Oct. 12. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 10% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 12% of the 3,452 occupied beds. The 10% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 10% on Nov. 7. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 8.63% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 8.28% on Oct. 18.

About 78% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by six to 941. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 89% from 95% as of Sunday. That’s the lowest since it was 87% on Nov. 11. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 21 to 268. Patients are using 34% of the 782 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 12% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. It was last at 12% on Nov. 26. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County has reported 242,638 COVID-19 cases, including 2,883 deaths and an estimated 224,338 recoveries.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 1:

Fort Worth, 1,188

Arlington, 571

Mansfield, 111

North Richland Hills, 100

Bedford, 87

White Settlement, 73

Hurst, 67

Keller, 59

Euless, 58

Haltom City, 55

Grapevine, 54

Benbrook, 50

Rural Tarrant County, 48

Azle, 41

Watauga, 38

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 30

Crowley, 28

Grand Prairie, 28

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 23

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 12

Kennedale, 12

River Oaks, 9

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 4

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

