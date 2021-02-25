Hood County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in past two weeks as cases decline

Hood County reported four coronavirus deaths and 296 new cases in the past two weeks.

The county has confirmed 6,138 COVID-19 cases, including 108 deaths. The county has reported 512 cases in February.

Hood County has tested 49,529 residents.

COVID hospitalizations in the Hood County region have dropped to 11.73% from 12.59% on Feb. 9. There are currently nine hospitalized COVID patients in Hood County.

Granbury ISD is reporting 47 active cases, including 39 students. Lipan ISD is reporting one active case. Tolar ISD is reporting no current cases.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

