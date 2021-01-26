Hood County reports 25 COVID-19 deaths in January, including 9 in the last week

Hood County officials reported nine more coronavirus deaths in the past week. There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in the county in January.

Some of the pandemic-related deaths reported early this month could actually be from December. The COVID data is constantly being updated and refined to reflect the most accurate information at both the state and local levels.

Hood County has confirmed 5,500 COVID-19 cases, including 94 deaths. Nine of the deaths were reported in the past week. The county reported a record 13 COVID deaths in the previous week.

There have been 1,660 new cases confirmed in January, including 1,155 active cases.

Nearly 72% of the total cases (3,955) in Hood County have been diagnosed since Nov. 1. More than 43,100 Hood County residents have been tested.

As of Monday, the Hood County regional hospital rate was 21.8%. The state is requiring regions to limit business capacity and keep bars closed if the rate is above 15%.

Of the total active cases in Hood County, 22 patients are hospitalized. The others have been directed to self-isolate at home.

There are 49 active cases among students and staff in Granbury school district, including 35 students. There are six active cases in Tolar ISD, including three students. Lipan ISD is reporting one active COVID case.