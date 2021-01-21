Coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, of Arlington, tests positive for COVID-19

US. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Wright, who has lung cancer, has been in quarantine since Jan. 16, and announced his quarantine in a news release Tuesday. He and several staffers came in contact with someone in Washington who tested positive for the coronavirus and were notified after returning to Texas.

Wright said in the release he is experiencing minor symptoms but feels OK overall. He urged people to follow CDC guidelines and thanked front line workers for their efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

He remained home in Arlington during the inauguration of President Joe Biden while awaiting results of a coronavirus test.

Wright in September was hospitalized amid complications with lung cancer treatments.

