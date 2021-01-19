Arlington business owner Kelly Burke signs up for crowded mayor’s race

Business owner Kelly Burke has filed for Arlington’s mayoral race.

Kelly Burke, co-owner of Mrs. Burke’s Christian Academy and KRB Fitness and Apparel, filed for Arlington’s mayoral race on Friday.

If elected, Burke said he will focus on halting property tax increases and give residents more say in tax revenue-funded projects.

“The leadership in this city for years has been creating things and funding them with our tax dollars,” Burke said in a phone interview. “A lot of citizens of this city are not happy about it. I plan on, if elected, putting a stop to it.”

Other platforms listed on his website, kellyburkeformayor.org, include creating health initiatives, assisting businesses affected by the coronavrius and drawing family friendly attractions to the entertainment district.

So it's officialToday I filled as a candidate For The 2021 Mayor Of Arlington Race. This was such a big Step but we... Posted by Kelly Burke on Friday, January 15, 2021

Burke is the fifth candidate in the race. He’ll run against District 3 Councilmember Marvin Sutton, business owner Jim Ross, minister and former Councilmember Michael Glaspie and programmer Dewayne Washington.

The election is May 1.