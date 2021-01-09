Tarrant County public heath officials report 3,110 additional novel coronavirus cases

Tarrant County public heath officials on Saturday reported 3,110 additional novel coronavirus cases and eight virus deaths.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 173,840 COVID-19 cases, including 1,711 deaths and an estimated 124,161 recoveries.
The county’s public health office did not immediately release other information about the people whose deaths it reported Saturday.
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends
