As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations climb, Sundance Square suspends valet parking

Fort Worth retail hub Sundance Square on Tuesday said that it would temporarily suspend valet parking because of a high number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Tarrant County.

People who intend to park in that section of downtown will have to handle the task themselves beginning on Wednesday.

Tarrant County on Tuesday reported 1,947 more novel coronavirus cases and has confirmed at least 1,500 total deaths. Hospitalized COVID patients in the county are at 1,426.

Sundance Square’s property management company said that it would offer free short-term parking in its garages and surface lots. Validation will not be required. An attendant will staff valet parking stations to provide directions.

Valet parking will resume once public health data confirms a consecutive two-week decline in Tarrant County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate, the property manager, Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Co., said.

Free short-term parking is available in garages at 345 W. 3rd St. and 201 W. 6th St. and at parking lots at 201 W. 4th St.; 300 Jones St.; 400 E. 3rd St.; 500 E. Weatherford St.; 301 Grove St.; 301 Pecan St.; 615 E. 4th St.; and 700 Terry St.