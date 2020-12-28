Tarrant County reports 18 COVID deaths as record hospitalizations continue to climb

Tarrant County reported 5,991 coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Monday.

The massive number of cases encompasses data from Dec. 24-27 when the county was observing the Christmas holiday.

Details on the latest pandemic-related deaths, which include five from Richland Hills, have yet to be released.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,175. That’s seven more than the most recent data released by the county on Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 28% of the 3,427 occupied beds in Tarrant County. Confirmed COVID patients are using 22.44% of all available beds in the county, down slightly from a pandemic high of 23% on Wednesday.

Tarrant County has confirmed 144,001 COVID-19 cases, including 1,425 deaths and an estimated 105,531 recoveries. The total confirmed cases include 18,054 probable cases.

Tarrant County Public Health did not report COVID data Dec. 24-26 while observing the Christmas holiday.

There were 318 ventilators in use as of Sunday. That’s 38% of the 828 ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

As of Sunday, 82% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data, matching the pandemic high first set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,048 available hospital beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Adult ICU beds are at 97% capacity in Tarrant County as of Sunday. The rate was last at a pandemic high 98% on Dec. 19.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 17% as of Friday, the latest available seven-day average data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 28:

Fort Worth, 629

Arlington, 253

Mansfield, 55

Bedford, 41

Keller, 40

White Settlement, 39

Grapevine, 37

Euless, 30

Azle, 29

Benbrook, 27

Hurst, 26

North Richland Hills, 24

Rural Tarrant County, 24

Grand Prairie, 20

Haltom City, 19

Sansom Park, 17

Richland Hills, 16

Crowley, 13

Forest Hill, 13

Southlake, 11

Lake Worth, 10

Watauga, 10

Saginaw, 9

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Westworth Village, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Pantego, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Lakeside, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

River Oaks, 1





