Tarrant County reports 18 COVID-19 deaths in first update since Wednesday

Tarrant County reported 2,217 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths on Sunday.

The county suspended COVID-19 updates for three days for the Christmas holiday. This is the first update since Wednesday.

The latest deaths include a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, an Arlington man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, two Fort Worth women in their 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, two Arlington women in their 80s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, and a Fort Worth man and two women in their 90s. Two of the 18 did not have underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has confirmed 138,010 COVID-19 cases, including 1,407 deaths and an estimated 101,111 recoveries.

The county will resume reporting hospital capacity and positivity rate data on Monday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 27:

Fort Worth, 624

Arlington, 250

Mansfield, 55

Keller, 40

Bedford, 39



White Settlement, 39

Grapevine, 37

Euless, 30

Azle, 29

Benbrook, 27

Hurst, 25

North Richland Hills, 24

Rural Tarrant County, 24

Grand Prairie, 20

Haltom City, 18

Sansom Park, 17

Crowley, 13

Forest Hill, 13

Richland Hills, 11

Southlake, 11

Lake Worth, 10

Watauga, 10

Saginaw, 9



Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Westworth Village, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Pantego, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Lakeside, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

River Oaks, 1





Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

