Tarrant County reports 18 COVID-19 deaths in first update since Wednesday
Tarrant County reported 2,217 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths on Sunday.
The county suspended COVID-19 updates for three days for the Christmas holiday. This is the first update since Wednesday.
The latest deaths include a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, an Arlington man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, two Fort Worth women in their 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, two Arlington women in their 80s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, and a Fort Worth man and two women in their 90s. Two of the 18 did not have underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has confirmed 138,010 COVID-19 cases, including 1,407 deaths and an estimated 101,111 recoveries.
The county will resume reporting hospital capacity and positivity rate data on Monday.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 27:
- Fort Worth, 624
- Arlington, 250
- Mansfield, 55
Keller, 40
Bedford, 39
White Settlement, 39
Grapevine, 37
Euless, 30
Azle, 29
Benbrook, 27
Hurst, 25
North Richland Hills, 24
Rural Tarrant County, 24
Grand Prairie, 20
Haltom City, 18
Sansom Park, 17
Crowley, 13
Forest Hill, 13
Richland Hills, 11
Southlake, 11
Lake Worth, 10
Watauga, 10
Saginaw, 9
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 5
Colleyville, 4
Blue Mound, 3
Westworth Village, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Everman, 2
Pantego, 2
Burleson, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Lakeside, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
- River Oaks, 1
