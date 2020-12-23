Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations spiking; 11 deaths include 2 in Mansfield in their 40s
Tarrant County added 1,702 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday.
The latest COVID-related deaths include a Mansfield man and woman in their 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a White Settlement woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Bedford man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, a Keller woman in her 90s, and an Arlington woman in her 90s. Three of the 11 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 29 for the second consecutive day to a pandemic-high 1,168 as of Tuesday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 28% from a pandemic high 29% of the 4,108 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Tuesday. Confirmed COVID patients are using a pandemic high 23% of all available beds in the county.
Tarrant County has confirmed 135,793 COVID-19 cases, including 1,389 deaths and an estimated 99,752 recoveries.
Tarrant County Public Health will not report COVID data Dec. 24-26 while observing the Christmas holiday. The county will resume reporting data on Sunday.
There were 321 ventilators in use as of Tuesday, down eight from the previous day. That’s 43% of the 749 ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.
As of Tuesday, 81% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 994 available hospital beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2. Adult ICU beds are at 97% capacity in Tarrant County as of Tuesday, up from 96% the previous day. The rate was last at a pandemic high 98% on Saturday.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 17% as of Sunday, the latest available seven-day average data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 23:
- Fort Worth, 613
- Arlington, 244
- Mansfield, 55
Keller, 40
Bedford, 39
White Settlement, 39
Grapevine, 37
Euless, 30
Azle, 29
Benbrook, 27
Hurst, 25
North Richland Hills, 24
Rural Tarrant County, 23
Grand Prairie, 20
Haltom City, 18
Sansom Park, 17
Crowley, 13
Forest Hill, 13
Richland Hills, 11
Southlake, 11
Lake Worth, 10
Watauga, 10
Saginaw, 9
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 5
Colleyville, 4
Blue Mound, 3
Westworth Village, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Everman, 2
Pantego, 2
Burleson, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Lakeside, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
- River Oaks, 1
