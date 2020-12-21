Tarrant County adds 265 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths, dating back to April

Tarrant County added 265 COVID-related deaths on Monday, covering previously unreported deaths as far back as April.

The delay is related to the Texas Department of State Health Services altering its methodology of reporting COVID-19 deaths in late July. DSHS switched to requiring them to be based on the cause of death listed on the death certificate.

At the time, however, Tarrant County did not have access to death certificate information, according to a county release. So COVID death reporting in Tarrant County “continued to be based upon death notification provided by healthcare providers,” the county said. The reporting change by DSHS requires jurisdictional and COVID disease status verification.

Tarrant County started receiving vital records data from DSHS in November and “initiated the process of reconciling it against both reported deaths and reported COVID-19 cases.”

The county reviewed almost 1,000 records and determined 265 COVID-related deaths had not been previously reported directly to Tarrant County between April and November.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The addition of these previously unreported COVID-19 deaths has required Tarrant County to update the pandemic data it reports daily on the public dashboard. The 265 newly added deaths will be included and reflected by their date of death.

Of the 265 newly reported deaths, 25 did not have underlying health conditions. Tarrant County now has confirmed 1,362 COVID-19 deaths.