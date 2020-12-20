Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
COVID hospitalizations at all-time high in Tarrant County; 13 deaths reported Sunday

Tarrant County reported 960 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday. The hospitalization rate for COVID patients increased to an all-time high.
Tarrant County reported 960 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Sunday.

It’s the first time in more than a week the county has reported fewer than 1,000 cases.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s, two Grapevine men in their 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Keller man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Euless woman in her 80s. Two of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has confirmed 131,097 COVID-19 cases, including 1,097 deaths and an estimated 96,248 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,079 as of Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high 27% of the 3,948 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday.

There are 322 ventilators in use as of Saturday. That’s 40% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Monday. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

As of Saturday, 81% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 916 available hospital beds in the county, 10 more than the pandemic low of 906 reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 22% of all available beds in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 18% as of Thursday, the latest available data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 20:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
