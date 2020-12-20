Coronavirus
COVID hospitalizations at all-time high in Tarrant County; 13 deaths reported Sunday
Tarrant County reported 960 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Sunday.
It’s the first time in more than a week the county has reported fewer than 1,000 cases.
The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 50s, two Grapevine men in their 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Keller man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Euless woman in her 80s. Two of the 13 did not have underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has confirmed 131,097 COVID-19 cases, including 1,097 deaths and an estimated 96,248 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 1,079 as of Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high 27% of the 3,948 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday.
There are 322 ventilators in use as of Saturday. That’s 40% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Monday. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.
As of Saturday, 81% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 916 available hospital beds in the county, 10 more than the pandemic low of 906 reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 22% of all available beds in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 18% as of Thursday, the latest available data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 20:
- Fort Worth, 502
- Arlington, 196
- Mansfield, 41
- White Settlement, 34
Grapevine, 29
- Bedford, 27
- Keller, 26
Azle, 22
Benbrook, 21
Rural Tarrant County, 21
Grand Prairie, 19
- Euless, 18
- Hurst, 18
Haltom City, 16
North Richland Hills, 15
Sansom Park, 14
Forest Hill, 11
Crowley, 10
Southlake, 10
Lake Worth, 8
Watauga, 7
Kennedale, 6
Richland Hills, 6
Saginaw, 4
Unknown, 3
Westworth Village, 3
Blue Mound, 2
Edgecliff Village, 2
Burleson, 1
Colleyville, 1
- Everman, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
