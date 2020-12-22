Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, adult ICU beds at 96% capacity
Tarrant County reported 1,500 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Tuesday.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 29 to a pandemic-high 1,139 as of Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at an all-time high 29% of the 3,955 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Monday.
Tarrant County has confirmed 134,091 COVID-19 cases, including 1,378 deaths and an estimated 98,313 recoveries.
There were 329 ventilators in use as of Monday. That’s 41% of the 806 total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.
As of Monday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,080 available hospital beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2. Adult ICU beds were at 96% capacity in Tarrant County as of Monday. The rate was last at a pandemic high 98% on Saturday.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 17% as of Saturday, the latest available seven-day average data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 22:
- Fort Worth, 610
- Arlington, 242
- Mansfield, 52
Keller, 39
Bedford, 38
White Settlement, 38
Grapevine, 37
Euless, 30
Azle, 29
Benbrook, 27
Hurst, 25
North Richland Hills, 24
Rural Tarrant County, 23
Grand Prairie, 20
Haltom City, 18
Sansom Park, 17
Crowley, 13
Forest Hill, 13
Richland Hills, 11
Southlake, 11
Lake Worth, 10
Watauga, 10
Saginaw, 9
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 5
Colleyville, 4
Blue Mound, 3
Westworth Village, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Everman, 2
Pantego, 2
Burleson, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Lakeside, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
- River Oaks, 1
