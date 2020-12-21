Coronavirus
COVID-19 patients make up all-time high 29% of all hospitalizations in Tarrant County
Tarrant County reported 1,491 coronavirus cases on Monday.
The county has confirmed 132,591 COVID-19 cases, including 1,362 deaths and an estimated 97,349 recoveries.
County health officials added 265 previously unreported COVID deaths on Monday. The deaths occurred between April and November and were added to the county’s totals after a review of cases required by the Texas’ Department of State Health Services, which altered the way it reported COVID deaths in July.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 31 to a pandemic-high 1,110 as of Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high 29% of the 3,795 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday. Confirmed COVID patients remained at a pandemic high 22% of all available beds in the county.
There were 319 ventilators in use as of Sunday. That’s 40% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.
As of Sunday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,158 available hospital beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds were reported Dec. 2.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 17% as of Friday, the latest available seven-day average data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 21:
- Fort Worth, 599
- Arlington, 240
- Mansfield, 52
Keller, 39
Bedford, 38
Grapevine, 37
- White Settlement, 37
Euless, 30
Azle, 29
Benbrook, 27
Hurst, 24
North Richland Hills, 24
Rural Tarrant County, 23
Grand Prairie, 20
Haltom City, 18
Sansom Park, 17
Crowley, 13
Forest Hill, 13
Richland Hills, 11
Southlake, 11
Lake Worth, 10
Watauga, 10
Saginaw, 9
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 5
Colleyville, 4
Blue Mound, 3
Westworth Village, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Everman, 2
Pantego, 2
Burleson, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Lakeside, 1
- River Oaks, 1
