COVID-19 patients make up all-time high 29% of all hospitalizations in Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 1,491 coronavirus cases on Monday.

The county has confirmed 132,591 COVID-19 cases, including 1,362 deaths and an estimated 97,349 recoveries.

County health officials added 265 previously unreported COVID deaths on Monday. The deaths occurred between April and November and were added to the county’s totals after a review of cases required by the Texas’ Department of State Health Services, which altered the way it reported COVID deaths in July.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 31 to a pandemic-high 1,110 as of Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high 29% of the 3,795 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday. Confirmed COVID patients remained at a pandemic high 22% of all available beds in the county.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There were 319 ventilators in use as of Sunday. That’s 40% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

As of Sunday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,158 available hospital beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds were reported Dec. 2.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 17% as of Friday, the latest available seven-day average data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 21:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Fort Worth, 599

Arlington, 240

Mansfield, 52

Keller, 39

Bedford, 38

Grapevine, 37

White Settlement, 37

Euless, 30

Azle, 29

Benbrook, 27

Hurst, 24

North Richland Hills, 24

Rural Tarrant County, 23

Grand Prairie, 20

Haltom City, 18

Sansom Park, 17

Crowley, 13

Forest Hill, 13

Richland Hills, 11

Southlake, 11

Lake Worth, 10

Watauga, 10

Saginaw, 9



Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Westworth Village, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Pantego, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Lakeside, 1

River Oaks, 1





Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

