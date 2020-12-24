Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office corrections employee dies of coronavirus complications

A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office corrections employee died Wednesday of medical complications related to COVID-19, the agency said.

Security Control Specialist Jerry Jones is the second sheriff’s office confinement division employee whose death this week was caused by the novel coronavirus or related complications. Jones, 57, died on Wednesday night.

Lt. Craig King, 50, died on Saturday.

Jones began working for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2002. He was promoted to security control specialist in 2013.

“He has been noted as a kind, gentle person,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Jerry Jones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.”

Jones’ funeral arrangement information was incomplete on Thursday night.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service