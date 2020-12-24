Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office corrections employee dies of coronavirus complications

A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office corrections employee died Wednesday of medical complications related to COVID-19, the agency said.

Security Control Specialist Jerry Jones is the second sheriff’s office confinement division employee whose death this week was caused by the novel coronavirus or related complications. Jones, 57, died on Wednesday night.

Lt. Craig King, 50, died on Saturday.

Jones began working for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2002. He was promoted to security control specialist in 2013.

“He has been noted as a kind, gentle person,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. “Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Jerry Jones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.”

Jones’ funeral arrangement information was incomplete on Thursday night.