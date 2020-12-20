Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Tarrant County sheriff’s lieutenant, 50, dies after COVID-19 battle

Lt. Craig King, 50, had been fighting COVID-19 since early November and died on Dec. 19.
A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died after fighting COVID-19 for a month, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday.

Lt. Craig King, 50, died Saturday. King started working for the sheriff’s office in 2003 and was assigned to the confinement division.

“He will be greatly missed,” a news release said Sunday. “Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Lieutenant King in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.”

