Grand Prairie husband, wife teachers die after battling COVID-19, school officials say

A husband and his wife who were teachers in the Grand Prairie school district died Sunday from COVID-19, according to school officials

Grand Prairie school officials identified the two as second-grade bilingual teacher Rose Mary Blackwell and her husband, Paul Blackwell, a coach at Fannin Middle School.

Counselors will be at the campuses this week to provide additional support for staff and stuff, school district officials said Monday.

“Rose Mary and Paul will be greatly missed by many,” according to a statement by Grand Prairie school district officials. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends, co-workers and students both current and former.”

Paul Blackwell was a physical education teacher at Fannin Middle School for the last five years. He had previously taught at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mary Rose Blackwell was the longest tenured teacher at Travis World Language Academy, teaching there for 20 years.