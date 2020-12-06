Coronavirus
Tarrant County surpasses 110,000 COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations down slightly
Tarrant County reported 1,535 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday.
The county reported a pandemic high 11,186 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Saturday. The previous high was 9,838 for the week ending Nov. 21. Some of the cases this week, however, were delayed from last week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The county has reported a total of 110,015 COVID-19 cases, including 874 deaths and an estimated 78,062 recoveries.
Details on the two latest pandemic-related deaths have not yet been released by officials.
There are currently 842 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, down from Tuesday’s pandemic high of 896.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 20% of the 3,800 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Friday. The rate was at a pandemic high 24% on Monday.
As of Friday, 78% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. That’s a drop from Wednesday’s pandemic high of 82%. There are currently 1,246 available beds in the county, up from a pandemic low of 906 on Wednesday.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling 16% of all available beds in the county as of Friday. That’s down from a pandemic high 18% on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the 19-county North Texas Trauma Area was 14.8% as of Saturday, the second consecutive day below the state’s threshold. Gov. Greg Abbott has mandated that if a region’s hospital capacity exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars must close and other businesses must reduce their capacity to 50%. The region recorded seven consecutive days above the threshold on Thursday.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 6:
- Fort Worth, 425
- Arlington, 159
- Mansfield, 31
- White Settlement, 30
- Grapevine, 24
- Keller, 22
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 20
Benbrook, 16
Grand Prairie, 14
Rural Tarrant County, 14
Haltom City, 12
Hurst, 11
North Richland Hills, 11
Forest Hill, 9
Southlake, 9
Euless, 7
Lake Worth, 7
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 5
Kennedale, 4
Sansom Park, 4
Crowley, 3
Saginaw, 3
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
Burleson, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
Comments