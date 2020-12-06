Tarrant County surpasses 110,000 COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations down slightly

Tarrant County reported 1,535 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday.

The county reported a pandemic high 11,186 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Saturday. The previous high was 9,838 for the week ending Nov. 21. Some of the cases this week, however, were delayed from last week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county has reported a total of 110,015 COVID-19 cases, including 874 deaths and an estimated 78,062 recoveries.

Details on the two latest pandemic-related deaths have not yet been released by officials.

There are currently 842 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, down from Tuesday’s pandemic high of 896.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 20% of the 3,800 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Friday. The rate was at a pandemic high 24% on Monday.

As of Friday, 78% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. That’s a drop from Wednesday’s pandemic high of 82%. There are currently 1,246 available beds in the county, up from a pandemic low of 906 on Wednesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling 16% of all available beds in the county as of Friday. That’s down from a pandemic high 18% on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the 19-county North Texas Trauma Area was 14.8% as of Saturday, the second consecutive day below the state’s threshold. Gov. Greg Abbott has mandated that if a region’s hospital capacity exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars must close and other businesses must reduce their capacity to 50%. The region recorded seven consecutive days above the threshold on Thursday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 6:

Fort Worth, 425

Arlington, 159

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 30

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 20





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 12

Hurst, 11

North Richland Hills, 11

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Kennedale, 4

Sansom Park, 4

Crowley, 3

Saginaw, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

