Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County surpasses 110,000 COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations down slightly

Tarrant County reported 1,535 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Sunday.

The county reported a pandemic high 11,186 COVID-19 cases for the week ending Saturday. The previous high was 9,838 for the week ending Nov. 21. Some of the cases this week, however, were delayed from last week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county has reported a total of 110,015 COVID-19 cases, including 874 deaths and an estimated 78,062 recoveries.

Details on the two latest pandemic-related deaths have not yet been released by officials.

There are currently 842 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, down from Tuesday’s pandemic high of 896.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 20% of the 3,800 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Friday. The rate was at a pandemic high 24% on Monday.

As of Friday, 78% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. That’s a drop from Wednesday’s pandemic high of 82%. There are currently 1,246 available beds in the county, up from a pandemic low of 906 on Wednesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling 16% of all available beds in the county as of Friday. That’s down from a pandemic high 18% on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the 19-county North Texas Trauma Area was 14.8% as of Saturday, the second consecutive day below the state’s threshold. Gov. Greg Abbott has mandated that if a region’s hospital capacity exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars must close and other businesses must reduce their capacity to 50%. The region recorded seven consecutive days above the threshold on Thursday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 6:

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service