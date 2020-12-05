Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 1,302 coronavirus cases, 1 death on Saturday
Tarrant County reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, as bars have been ordered to close and restaurants reduce capacity due to the COVID hospitalization rate across North Texas.
In Tarrant, that rate was at around 20 percent as of Saturday, meaning roughly one of every five hospital beds in the county belong to coronavirus patients, according to data from the county public health department. Also, there were 203 COVID patients in ICU beds, the second-highest number since the pandemic began.
The 1,302 cases reported on Saturday represent a decrease from Friday’s cases 1,503 and Thursday’s 1,894 cases, the second-highest total. The single-day high was the 2,112 cases reported on Nov. 18.
Tarrant County didn’t immediately release information on the one person whose death was reported on Saturday.
There have been 108,480 reported COVID cases across Tarrant County and 872 deaths, according to the public health department. A total of 76,002 people have recovered.
The 19 counties that make up North Texas trauma service region, including Tarrant and Dallas, had to shutter bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50% as of Thursday due to language built into Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on business operations. The region had sustained at least a 15 percent COVID hospitalization rate for seven consecutive days, triggering the rollbacks.
At least one bar owner in Fort Worth said he plans to keep his bar open in defiance of the order.
The rate across the North Texas trauma region was at 14.94% as of Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. If the rate remains below 15% for seven days in a row, bars can open again and restaurants can return to regular capacity.
