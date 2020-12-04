Fort Worth bar owner says Gov. Greg Abbott’s order won’t make him close

Chris Polone says it’s either fight or starve.

Polone, the owner of the Rail Club Live in Fort Worth, said he will defy the state by not shutting down his bar, despite an order from Gov. Greg Abbott.

“I’m fully prepared to be arrested,” Polone said.

On Thursday, North Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days in the trauma service region, according to state data. This triggered rollbacks in Abbott’s October executive order: bars have to close once again and nonessential businesses must return to 50% capacity.

The North Texas region includes 19 counties, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Parker and Collin. Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley allowed bars to reopen on Oct. 12, after Abbott gave county judges the authority to do so, provided the trauma service region didn’t exceed his limit.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will inform business and bar owners of the policy change once the Department of State Health Services gives the green light that the criteria has been met, said commission spokesperson Chris Porter. Either way, agents with the commission will make rounds Friday evening and the inspections will be inclusive of any policy changes.

Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said the governor’s order automatically closes bars and ratchets back openings to 50% occupancy when his criteria is met. A region can begin the process of reopening once it has stayed below that 15% COVID-19 patient threshold for seven days in a row.

This isn’t the first time Polone will explicitly go against the state. In June, Polone led an effort where hundreds of bar owners across the state reopened their businesses after Gov. Greg Abbott shut them down in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. This time, Polone will be joined by Cooter Browns in Burleson and The Basement Bar in Fort Worth.

Polone is serving a 90-day suspension of his liquor license and will risk permanent suspension by continuing to open.

In August, Polone and other Fort Worth-area bars decided they would open for good after months of losing income and financially struggling.

Polone said it’s absurd that bars will be forced to shut down so close to Christmas while the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, running through Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, is expected to welcome around 14,500 people.

He believes the bar industry is wrongly being blamed for the coronavirus surge. Polone said there are all different kinds of events taking place, such as schools back in-person, sporting events and family gatherings, yet bar owners are taking the brunt of the blame.

And that’s also another reason Polone won’t shut down. He wants to make it a point that bars can operate safely. He will continue to open with safety procedures such as social distancing, requiring masks and making hand sanitizer available.

While Polone continues to operate against state orders, other bars aren’t worried as they were able to secure a restaurant permit.

Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth Stockyards started a run of 10 concerts in 10 days on Thursday thanks to the restaurant permit, said Marty Travis, a spokesperson for the restaurant. The bar made the switch to a restaurant in August to not have to worry about shut downs.

In Arlington, Tina McAuley, owner of Marie Red’s, said she got a restaurant permit because there was simply no other way for her to make money. If she just defied the governor’s order, she’d be paying fees and getting into legal battles, which she can’t afford.

When the first two bar shut downs occurred, McAuley said it devastated her income. She was barely able to stay afloat. She hurts for those bar owners who couldn’t get a restaurant license.

In Tarrant County, 142 bars obtained permits to operate as restaurants since June 26, Porter said. Previously, Whitley has said he didn’t see a reason as to why he would shut down bars if a majority of them are being classified as restaurants anyway. Across the state, 2,900 bars have reclassified as restaurants, but the state has not thoroughly inspected if these bars are abiding by rules that allow them to operate as restaurants.

Polone hasn’t obtained a restaurant permit for two reasons: He said he is a proud bar owner and it doesn’t make financial sense for him.