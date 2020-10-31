Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County public health authorities report 674 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

In total, Tarrant County has had 67,484 novel coronavirus cases, including 738 deaths, and 53,408 people have recovered, according to the county’s public health department.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service