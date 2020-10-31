Tarrant County public health authorities report 674 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

In total, Tarrant County has had 67,484 novel coronavirus cases, including 738 deaths, and 53,408 people have recovered, according to the county’s public health department.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.