Here’s a list of which Fort Worth schools have active coronavirus cases as of Thursday

The Fort Worth Independent School District had 98 active cases of coronavirus among students and 51 active cases among staff as of Thursday afternoon.

Elementary schools in the district had the most active cases, with 73 active cases among students and staff, according to data from the FWISD coronavirus dashboard. Paschal High School had the most active cases out of any school, with 12 students with the virus.

Arlington Heights had the second most active cases with five students and one staff member.

Among middle schools, McLean, Riverside and Kirkpatrick were tied for the most active cases with four at each school.

In elementary schools, Moore had the most active cases with five students. Diamond Hill had two staff members and two students with active cases, and Carroll Peak had four students with current cases.

The week of Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 234 students had been quarantined as of Thursday and 91 staff members were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. Quarantine numbers include both people with active cases and those isolated because of exposure to someone who has the virus.

The following is a breakdown of active coronavirus cases in FWISD according to the district’s dashboard as of Thursday at 1 p.m. Numbers are subject to change because the dashboard is a live count of cases.

High school active student cases:

Arlington Heights High School: 5





Benbrook Middle/High School: 1

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School: 3





North Side High School: 3





R.L. Paschal High School: 12





Polytechnic High School: 1





South Hills High School: 1





Southwest High School: 1





TCC South Campus / Collegiate High School: 1





Green B. Trimble Technical High School: 1





Western Hills High School: 1





Oscar Dean Wyatt High School: 3





I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA: 1

Middle school active student cases:

Applied Learning Academy: 2

E.M. Daggett Middle School: 1

International Newcomer Academy: 1

Kirkpatrick Middle School: 2

Leonard Middle School: 1

McLean 6th Grade: 2

W.A. Meacham Middle School: 1





Meadowbrook Middle School: 1





Riverside Middle School: 2





Rosemont Middle School: 2





W.C. Stripling Middle School: 1





Young Womens Leadership Academy: 1

Jean McClung Middle School: 2

William James Middle School: 1





W.P. McLean Middle School: 1





Elementary school active student cases:

Harlean Beal Elementary School: 2





Bonnie Brae Elementary School: 1





Alice D. Contreras Elementary School: 2





E.M. Daggett Elementary School: 1





Diamond Hill Elementary School: 2





Eastern Hills Elementary School: 1





Hubbard Heights Elementary School: 1





John T. White Elementary School: 2

Milton L. Kirkpatrick Elementary School: 1





M.H. Moore Elementary School: 5





Oakhurst Elementary School: 1





Oaklawn Elementary School:1





Carroll Peak Elementary School: 4





Rosemont Park Elementary School: 1

Sagamore Hill Elementary School: 1





Seminary Hills Park Elementary School: 1





Sunrise-McMillan Elementary School: 2





Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School: 1





Washington Heights Elementary School: 2





West Handley Elementary School: 1





Western Hills (2-5): 1

W.J. Turner Elementary School: 3





Ridglea Hills Elementary School: 2





Lily B. Clayton Elementary School: 1





Huerta Elementary School, Dolores: 1





Meadowbrook Elementary School: 1





Tanglewood Elementary School: 1





High school active staff cases

Arlington Heights High School: 1

Benbrook Middle - High School: 2

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: 2

South Hill High School: 1

Success High School: 1

Middle Level Learning Center: 2

OD Wyatt High School: 1

Southwest High School: 1

World Languages Institute: 1

Middle school active staff cases

Benbrook Middle - High School: 2

Como Montessori (K-8): 1

McLean 6th Grade: 1

Kirkpatrick Middle School: 2

W.A. Meacham Middle School: 1





Riverside Middle School: 2





Elementary school active staff cases

Benbrook Elementary School: 1





Boulevard Heights Elementary School: 1





Carroll Peak Elementary School: 1





Clifford Davis Elementary School: 3





David K. Sellars Elementary School: 2





Diamond Hill Elementary School: 2





George C. Clark Elementary School: 1





John T. White Elementary School: 1





Lily B. Clayton Elementary School: 2





T.A. Sims Elementary School: 1





Van Zandt-Guinn Elementary School: 1





West Handley Elementary School: 1





Worth Heights Elementary School: 2





Harlean Beal Elementary School: 2





Richard J. Wilson Elementary School: 2





Daggett Montessori (K-8): 1





De Zavala Elementary School: 1





Glen Park Elementary School: 1





M.G. Ellis Elementary School: 1





Manuel Jara Elementary School: 1





Springdale Elementary School: 1





Versia L. Williams Elementary School: 1



