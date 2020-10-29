Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Here’s a list of which Fort Worth schools have active coronavirus cases as of Thursday

The Fort Worth Independent School District had 98 active cases of coronavirus among students and 51 active cases among staff as of Thursday afternoon.

Elementary schools in the district had the most active cases, with 73 active cases among students and staff, according to data from the FWISD coronavirus dashboard. Paschal High School had the most active cases out of any school, with 12 students with the virus.

Arlington Heights had the second most active cases with five students and one staff member.

Among middle schools, McLean, Riverside and Kirkpatrick were tied for the most active cases with four at each school.

In elementary schools, Moore had the most active cases with five students. Diamond Hill had two staff members and two students with active cases, and Carroll Peak had four students with current cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The week of Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 234 students had been quarantined as of Thursday and 91 staff members were quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. Quarantine numbers include both people with active cases and those isolated because of exposure to someone who has the virus.

The following is a breakdown of active coronavirus cases in FWISD according to the district’s dashboard as of Thursday at 1 p.m. Numbers are subject to change because the dashboard is a live count of cases.

High school active student cases:

Middle school active student cases:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Elementary school active student cases:

High school active staff cases

Middle school active staff cases

Elementary school active staff cases

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service