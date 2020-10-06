Tanglewood-area schools open for all grades earlier than what Fort Worth ISD planned

Fort Worth students in certain grades across the district were allowed back in classrooms on Monday, but after looking through state guidelines Overton Park and Tanglewood elementary schools decided they could reopen for all students this week.

The Fort Worth Independent School District’s plan to gradually get students back in classrooms began Monday when pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade, sixth-grade, ninth-grade and special-education students and some seventh-graders. By Oct. 19, the district wants all grade levels to return to in-person learning if families choose that option.

But, according to the Texas Education Agency guidance given to school boards, if a school district delays the start of the year — as Fort Worth ISD did — it must provide on-campus instruction for households without internet access or appropriate remote learning devices as well as for those in special education.

In an email sent to parents dated Sept. 30, Connie Smith, Overton Park Elementary principal, said many families have voiced concerns that the internet in the area is bad. The email said that on Tuesday, the elementary school would start accepting second- through fifth-graders. In the district’s plan, second- and third-graders wouldn’t be in classrooms until Oct. 13, and fourth- and fifth-graders not until Oct. 19.

In preparing for online instruction during the coronavirus pandemic, Fort Worth ISD bought and distributed more than 10,000 hotspots as well as thousands of Chromebooks. The district has spent over $2 million on that technology.

Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar said in an email to the Star-Telegram that the district is working with all of its schools to accommodate those students who don’t have internet access or the devices necessary to successfully do virtual learning.

The use of TEA waivers to reopen Tanglewood and Overton Park elementaries early could be perceived as taking advantage of guidelines that were intended to help lower-income neighborhoods.

Katie Stadler, a mother of a Tanglewood Elementary student, said it wasn’t unfair for those schools to use the waivers because this option is open to all Fort Worth schools. Stadler also questioned why the district didn’t tell parents this was part of TEA’s guidance.

Ashley Paz, Fort Worth ISD District 9 trustee, said in an email that there is a difference between people not having resources at home because they live in low-income neighborhoods and people being inconvenienced by temporary disconnections. Paz said the school board voted on the phased approach so Fort Worth ISD could get the students with the greatest needs on campus while still giving the district agility to implement its plans and modify as needed.

“Momentary connectivity interruptions in internet service is, unfortunately, a way of life that we all have to confront as our society shifts to remote working and learning environments,” Paz said.

While other schools may have used this guidance in the district, Paz said, she believes they aren’t doing it at the rate Overton and Tanglewood are.

School officials said the decision is up to local principals, so it’s unclear how many or which other schools have done so.