Hood County elevates COVID risk level after positive test rate doubles in past month

Hood County has elevated its coronavirus risk to substantial after reporting 401 cases in the past month as the positive test rate has more than doubled.

Officials reported two pandemic-related deaths in the county in the past month.

Hood County has confirmed 1,438 COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths. Of the 22 deaths, 20 were 60 or older, according to Dr. David Blocker, who leads the Hood County Public Health Authority.

There are 81 active cases either hospitalized or in quarantine, up 46 since Sept. 27. The positive test rate has more than doubled from a month ago to 14.6%. Tests on 57 patients are currently awaiting lab results.

Granbury ISD is reporting 14 students and 12 staff members are currently infected with the coronavirus. A total of 75 students and staff have contracted COVID, including 49 recoveries.

