Tarrant County’s October COVID surge continues with 742 new cases, 6 deaths Thursday

Tarrant County reported six coronavirus deaths and 742 new cases on Thursday.

It’s the seventh time in the past nine days the county has reported 600 or more cases. The county has reported 10,015 cases and 40 deaths in the past 16 days. The county has averaged 619 new cases a day the past two weeks.

COVID hospitalizations dropped 1% on Wednesday from 15% of the 3,884 occupied beds on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 50s, two Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s and a Mansfield man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 66,110 COVID-19 cases, including 734 deaths and an estimated 52,544 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 29:

Fort Worth, 347

Arlington, 134

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 21

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Hurst, 8

Southlake, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

