Coronavirus
Tarrant County surpasses 65,000 COVID cases, reports 5 deaths as hospitalizations rise
Tarrant County reported 641 new coronavirus cases and five deaths on Wednesday.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, and two Fort Worth women in their 70s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 15% of the 3,485 occupied beds in the county, and 11% of all beds, which are the highest rates since Aug. 3. The county hit a pandemic high hospitalization rate of 20% of occupied beds on July 23. The rate has been increasing in the county since Sept. 21.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 65,368 COVID-19 cases, including 728 deaths and an estimated 52,070 recoveries.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 28:
- Fort Worth, 343
- Arlington, 134
- Mansfield, 28
- White Settlement, 28
- Grapevine, 21
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 14
Benbrook, 14
Grand Prairie, 13
Rural Tarrant County, 12
Haltom City, 10
Hurst, 8
North Richland Hills, 8
Southlake, 8
Forest Hill, 7
Euless, 6
Lake Worth, 6
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 4
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Crowley, 2
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
Comments