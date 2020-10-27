COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Tarrant County; 4 more deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 437 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a Benbrook woman in her 60s, Fort Worth women in their 60s and 80s, and a Fort Worth man in his 70s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

COVID hospitalizations in the county increased to 15% of occupied beds and 10% of all beds as of Monday, the highest rate since Aug. 3. The hospitalization rate has been rising steadily since Sept. 21. Hospitalizations hit a pandemic high of 20% of occupied beds on July 23.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 64,727 COVID-19 cases, including 723 deaths and an estimated 51,635 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 27:

Fort Worth, 338

Arlington, 134

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 21

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

Hurst, 8

North Richland Hills, 8

Southlake, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

