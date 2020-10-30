Coronavirus cases remain high in Tarrant County, but hospitalizations dip

Tarrant County reported 700 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among occupied beds in the county dropped to 13% as of Thursday, down from 15% on Tuesday. The county reported an average of 634 cases per day the past week, up 17 cases a day from the previous week.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 70s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, and a Southlake woman in her 80s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 66,810 COVID-19 cases, including 738 deaths and an estimated 52,999 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 30:

Fort Worth, 347

Arlington, 135

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

