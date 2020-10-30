Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Coronavirus cases remain high in Tarrant County, but hospitalizations dip

Tarrant County reported 700 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among occupied beds in the county dropped to 13% as of Thursday, down from 15% on Tuesday. The county reported an average of 634 cases per day the past week, up 17 cases a day from the previous week.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 70s, a Grapevine woman in her 70s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, and a Southlake woman in her 80s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 66,810 COVID-19 cases, including 738 deaths and an estimated 52,999 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 30:

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

